Market Analysts see Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] gaining to $24. Time to buy?

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] plunged by -$0.36 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $22.63 during the day while it closed the day at $22.07. The company report on October 19, 2020 that Juniper Networks Announces Intent to Acquire 128 Technology – Accelerating the Industry Transformation from Network-Centric SD-WANs to User-Centric AI-Driven WANs.

Combined AI-Driven Enterprise Portfolio Will Optimize User Experiences from Client-to-Cloud with Proactive AIOps, Insights and Unique Self-Driving Network™ Actions.

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, announced that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 128 Technology. The deal will enhance Juniper’s AI-driven enterprise network portfolio by uniting 128 Technology’s Session Smart™ networking with Juniper’s best-in-class campus and branch solutions driven by Mist AI. The combined portfolio will accelerate the industry evolution from first generation SD-WAN technology that focuses on optimizing connections from branch-to-cloud to a modern AI-driven network that optimizes user experiences from client-to-cloud. In addition, the Juniper portfolio minimizes IT costs with exceptional client-level insight and self-driving network automation and reduces network overhead while delivering better user experiences for voice over IP, 5G and collaboration applications.

Juniper Networks Inc. stock has also loss -2.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JNPR stock has declined by -8.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.39% and lost -10.39% year-on date.

The market cap for JNPR stock reached $7.34 billion, with 331.00 million shares outstanding and 327.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, JNPR reached a trading volume of 2075569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Juniper Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $28, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on JNPR stock. On April 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for JNPR shares from 24 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNPR in the course of the last twelve months was 25.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

JNPR stock trade performance evaluation

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.43. With this latest performance, JNPR shares dropped by -5.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.09 for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.16, while it was recorded at 22.37 for the last single week of trading, and 22.99 for the last 200 days.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.11 and a Gross Margin at +59.74. Juniper Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.76.

Return on Total Capital for JNPR is now 7.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.87. Additionally, JNPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] managed to generate an average of $36,628 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Juniper Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Juniper Networks Inc. posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc. go to 1.80%.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,792 million, or 94.90% of JNPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 48,152,071, which is approximately -4.233% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,861,864 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $871.67 million in JNPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $626.52 million in JNPR stock with ownership of nearly -2.739% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Juniper Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 221 institutional holders increased their position in Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE:JNPR] by around 28,503,410 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 25,040,412 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 249,257,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,800,957 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNPR stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,515,864 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 4,053,466 shares during the same period.