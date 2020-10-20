Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Loop Capital Initiated Global Payments Inc. [GPN]. What else is Wall St. saying?

By Annabelle Farmer

Global Payments Inc. [NYSE: GPN] gained 0.59% on the last trading session, reaching $177.06 price per share at the time. The company report on October 5, 2020 that Global Payments to Report Third Quarter Results on October 29, 2020.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, will release third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Global Payments’ management will host a live audio webcast to discuss these results at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 29, 2020. All interested parties may access the audio webcast via the investor relations page of the company’s website at investors.globalpaymentsinc.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be archived on the company’s website following the live event.

Global Payments Inc. represents 299.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $52.67 billion with the latest information. GPN stock price has been found in the range of $176.84 to $179.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, GPN reached a trading volume of 1274935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Global Payments Inc. [GPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPN shares is $207.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Global Payments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Global Payments Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $165, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on GPN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Payments Inc. is set at 4.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPN in the course of the last twelve months was 33.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for GPN stock

Global Payments Inc. [GPN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.66. With this latest performance, GPN shares dropped by -2.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.65 for Global Payments Inc. [GPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 175.07, while it was recorded at 178.69 for the last single week of trading, and 174.25 for the last 200 days.

Global Payments Inc. [GPN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Global Payments Inc. [GPN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.32 and a Gross Margin at +57.78. Global Payments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.77.

Return on Total Capital for GPN is now 4.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Global Payments Inc. [GPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.17. Additionally, GPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Global Payments Inc. [GPN] managed to generate an average of $17,942 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Global Payments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Global Payments Inc. [GPN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Global Payments Inc. posted 1.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global Payments Inc. go to 17.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Global Payments Inc. [GPN]

There are presently around $46,574 million, or 90.80% of GPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 45,485,538, which is approximately 5.154% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,353,523 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.31 billion in GPN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.35 billion in GPN stock with ownership of nearly -11.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Global Payments Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 415 institutional holders increased their position in Global Payments Inc. [NYSE:GPN] by around 20,483,760 shares. Additionally, 409 investors decreased positions by around 23,235,407 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 219,321,518 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 263,040,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPN stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,758,534 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 1,784,476 shares during the same period.

