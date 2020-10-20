Liquidia Technologies Inc. [LQDA] is -20.23% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Liquidia Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: LQDA] surged by $0.55 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.855 during the day while it closed the day at $3.41. The company report on October 19, 2020 that Liquidia Announces Postponement of Special Meeting of Stockholders.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products using its proprietary PRINT® technology, today announced that it has postponed the special meeting of stockholders, originally scheduled for October 21, 2020.

On October 16, 2020, Liquidia received an unsolicited offer to enter into a License Agreement for the Company’s LIQ861 product candidate (the “Offer”). The Offer is also conditioned upon Liquidia terminating the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of June 29, 2020, by and among the Company, RareGen, LLC, Liquidia Corporation, Gemini Merger Sub I, Inc., Gemini Merger Sub II, LLC, and PBM RG Holdings, LLC (the “Merger Agreement”). The Liquidia Board of Directors is evaluating whether the Offer constitutes a “Superior Proposal” pursuant to the Merger Agreement and has decided to postpone the special meeting to provide additional time to fully consider all relevant factors with respect to the Offer.

Liquidia Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -41.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LQDA stock has declined by -49.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -44.73% and lost -20.23% year-on date.

The market cap for LQDA stock reached $134.63 million, with 28.48 million shares outstanding and 23.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 388.39K shares, LQDA reached a trading volume of 6696165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 05, 2018, representing the official price target for Liquidia Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on LQDA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liquidia Technologies Inc. is set at 0.60 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

LQDA stock trade performance evaluation

Liquidia Technologies Inc. [LQDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -41.11. With this latest performance, LQDA shares dropped by -41.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LQDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.73 for Liquidia Technologies Inc. [LQDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.03, while it was recorded at 3.34 for the last single week of trading, and 6.03 for the last 200 days.

Liquidia Technologies Inc. [LQDA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liquidia Technologies Inc. [LQDA] shares currently have an operating margin of -580.07 and a Gross Margin at +55.40. Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -589.48.

Return on Total Capital for LQDA is now -103.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -115.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -177.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liquidia Technologies Inc. [LQDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.87. Additionally, LQDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liquidia Technologies Inc. [LQDA] managed to generate an average of -$743,491 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 59.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Liquidia Technologies Inc. [LQDA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liquidia Technologies Inc. posted -0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LQDA.

Liquidia Technologies Inc. [LQDA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $81 million, or 63.80% of LQDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LQDA stocks are: CANAAN PARTNERS VIII LLC with ownership of 2,917,169, which is approximately 12.299% of the company’s market cap and around 26.25% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 2,486,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.11 million in LQDA stocks shares; and ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $5.58 million in LQDA stock with ownership of nearly 17.665% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liquidia Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Liquidia Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:LQDA] by around 12,602,943 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,263,896 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 9,989,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,856,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LQDA stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,318,369 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,046,133 shares during the same period.