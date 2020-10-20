Lennar Corporation [LEN] Is Currently -2.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] slipped around -2.14 points on Monday, while shares priced at $82.54 at the close of the session, down -2.53%. The company report on October 6, 2020 that LMC Announces Start of Preleasing at Taylor Heights.

Midrise Community Adds 363 Apartment Homes to Downtown Houston Area.

LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the start of preleasing at Taylor Heights, a contemporary apartment community located just northwest of Downtown Houston.

Lennar Corporation stock is now 47.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LEN Stock saw the intraday high of $84.9599 and lowest of $81.97 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 86.80, which means current price is +224.70% above from all time high which was touched on 10/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, LEN reached a trading volume of 2371135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lennar Corporation [LEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $87.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Lennar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $78 to $89. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Lennar Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on LEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corporation is set at 2.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.48.

How has LEN stock performed recently?

Lennar Corporation [LEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, LEN shares gained by 4.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.89 for Lennar Corporation [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.52, while it was recorded at 83.65 for the last single week of trading, and 63.07 for the last 200 days.

Lennar Corporation [LEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lennar Corporation [LEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.27 and a Gross Margin at +20.28. Lennar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.24.

Return on Total Capital for LEN is now 9.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lennar Corporation [LEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.02. Additionally, LEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lennar Corporation [LEN] managed to generate an average of $181,368 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.

Earnings analysis for Lennar Corporation [LEN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lennar Corporation posted 2.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corporation go to 11.40%.

Insider trade positions for Lennar Corporation [LEN]

There are presently around $21,333 million, or 94.80% of LEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,098,309, which is approximately -5.036% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,596,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.95 billion in LEN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.59 billion in LEN stock with ownership of nearly 73.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lennar Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 304 institutional holders increased their position in Lennar Corporation [NYSE:LEN] by around 25,695,367 shares. Additionally, 308 investors decreased positions by around 25,832,249 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 206,925,061 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,452,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEN stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,840,637 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,082,407 shares during the same period.