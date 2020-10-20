Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] Revenue clocked in at $11.80 million, down -13.91% YTD: What’s Next?

Kadmon Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KDMN] loss -2.50% on the last trading session, reaching $3.90 price per share at the time. The company report on October 14, 2020 that Kadmon to Transfer U.S. Stock Exchange Listing to Nasdaq.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2020 / Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) announced today that it will voluntarily transfer its stock exchange listing from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”). The Company will retain the “KDMN” ticker with trading on the Nasdaq expected to begin on October 26, 2020.

“Nasdaq is home to an array of leading, innovative biotechnology companies and is a natural fit for Kadmon. We look forward to leveraging Nasdaq’s market infrastructure and potentially broadening our exposure to new constituents following our inclusion in the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index,” said Harlan W. Waksal, M.D., President and CEO of Kadmon. “We are grateful to the NYSE for their services and support as our listing partner.”.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. represents 162.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $687.49 million with the latest information. KDMN stock price has been found in the range of $3.87 to $4.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, KDMN reached a trading volume of 2717434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Kadmon Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kadmon Holdings Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 58.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.02. With this latest performance, KDMN shares dropped by -13.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.74 for Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.21, while it was recorded at 4.01 for the last single week of trading, and 4.31 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1748.38 and a Gross Margin at -26.14. Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1204.47.

Return on Total Capital for KDMN is now -58.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.32. Additionally, KDMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] managed to generate an average of -$533,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kadmon Holdings Inc. posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -122.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDMN.

There are presently around $645 million, or 95.70% of KDMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDMN stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 15,711,334, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 15,710,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.84 million in KDMN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $50.92 million in KDMN stock with ownership of nearly 5.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kadmon Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Kadmon Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KDMN] by around 37,696,094 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 17,707,667 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 105,837,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,240,835 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDMN stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,297,398 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,943,901 shares during the same period.