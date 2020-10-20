For GoPro Inc. [GPRO], Citigroup sees a drop to $2.50. What next?

GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ: GPRO] price plunged by -3.23 percent to reach at -$0.21. The company report on October 16, 2020 that Max Lens Mod for GoPro HERO9 Black Now Shipping Internationally.

Max Lens Mod for HERO9 Black Delivers Unbreakable Max HyperSmooth Video Stabilization, Ultra-Wide 155° Max SuperView Perspective and Powerful In-Camera Horizon Lock.

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) is now shipping the Max Lens Mod lens accessory for its new flagship camera, HERO9 Black. Max Lens Mod delivers expanded performance for HERO9 Black users, including unbreakable Max HyperSmooth video stabilization at resolutions and frame rates up to 2.7K60, ultra-wide 155° Max SuperView—the widest perspective ever on a HERO camera—and horizon lock that keeps the horizon perfectly level even if your camera rotates a full 360° while recording. Max Lens Mod also enables ultra-smooth Max TimeWarp video and ultra-wide Max SuperView photos.

A sum of 3233719 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.29M shares. GoPro Inc. shares reached a high of $6.96 and dropped to a low of $6.53 until finishing in the latest session at $6.59.

The one-year GPRO stock forecast points to a potential downside of -36.44. The average equity rating for GPRO stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on GoPro Inc. [GPRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPRO shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPRO stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for GoPro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $9 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2019, representing the official price target for GoPro Inc. stock. On February 05, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for GPRO shares from 7 to 5.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoPro Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

GPRO Stock Performance Analysis:

GoPro Inc. [GPRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.16. With this latest performance, GPRO shares gained by 63.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 139.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.08 for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.84, while it was recorded at 6.85 for the last single week of trading, and 4.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GoPro Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoPro Inc. [GPRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.58 and a Gross Margin at +35.21. GoPro Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.23.

Return on Total Capital for GPRO is now 1.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoPro Inc. [GPRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.58. Additionally, GPRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GoPro Inc. [GPRO] managed to generate an average of -$15,812 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.60.GoPro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

GPRO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GoPro Inc. posted -0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoPro Inc. go to 10.00%.

GoPro Inc. [GPRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $497 million, or 62.40% of GPRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPRO stocks are: PRENTICE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 11,893,336, which is approximately -6.119% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,711,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.69 million in GPRO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $61.02 million in GPRO stock with ownership of nearly 2.387% of the company’s market capitalization.

69 institutional holders increased their position in GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ:GPRO] by around 4,290,760 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 8,498,086 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 60,276,446 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,065,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPRO stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 540,742 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 3,804,570 shares during the same period.