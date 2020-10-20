F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] Revenue clocked in at $1.21 billion, down -41.73% YTD: What’s Next?

F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE: FNB] slipped around -0.1 points on Monday, while shares priced at $7.40 at the close of the session, down -1.33%. The company report on October 20, 2020 that F.N.B. Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $18.13 per share (equivalent to $0.45325 per depositary share or 1/40th interest per share) on F.N.B. Corporation’s Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (NYSE: FNB PR E). The dividend is payable on November 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 30, 2020.

About F.N.B. CorporationF.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB’s market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $38 billion and approximately 350 banking offices with operations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

F.N.B. Corporation stock is now -41.73% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FNB Stock saw the intraday high of $7.68 and lowest of $7.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.93, which means current price is +46.53% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, FNB reached a trading volume of 3608248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNB shares is $8.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNB stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for F.N.B. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2018, representing the official price target for F.N.B. Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F.N.B. Corporation is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91.

How has FNB stock performed recently?

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.15. With this latest performance, FNB shares gained by 4.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.33 for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.33, while it was recorded at 7.41 for the last single week of trading, and 8.34 for the last 200 days.

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.70. F.N.B. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.44.

Return on Total Capital for FNB is now 4.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.93. Additionally, FNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] managed to generate an average of $102,707 per employee.

Earnings analysis for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, F.N.B. Corporation posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F.N.B. Corporation go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]

There are presently around $1,779 million, or 74.10% of FNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 34,546,838, which is approximately -5.787% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,714,766 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $242.09 million in FNB stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $130.48 million in FNB stock with ownership of nearly 4.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in F.N.B. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE:FNB] by around 17,242,218 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 16,926,811 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 203,004,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,173,783 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNB stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,842,072 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,112,346 shares during the same period.