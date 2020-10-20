Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Drive Shack Inc. [DS] Stock trading around $1.17 per share: What’s Next?

By Edison Baldwin

Drive Shack Inc. [NYSE: DS] jumped around 0.04 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.17 at the close of the session, up 3.54%. The company report on October 19, 2020 that Drive Shack Inc. Closes $34.5 Million Sale of Its Rancho San Joaquin, CA Golf Property.

American Golf Corporation will continue to operate the facility under a management agreement.

Sale proceeds to be used to finance next phase of strategic growth plan, including Drive Shack New Orleans and the launch of The Puttery in 2021.

Drive Shack Inc. stock is now -68.03% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DS Stock saw the intraday high of $1.3188 and lowest of $1.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.45, which means current price is +36.05% above from all time high which was touched on 01/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 855.51K shares, DS reached a trading volume of 2219228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Drive Shack Inc. [DS]?

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Drive Shack Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Drive Shack Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on DS stock. On March 18, 2019, analysts increased their price target for DS shares from 5 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Drive Shack Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for DS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32.

How has DS stock performed recently?

Drive Shack Inc. [DS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.86. With this latest performance, DS shares dropped by -15.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.19 for Drive Shack Inc. [DS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3340, while it was recorded at 1.1200 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9711 for the last 200 days.

Drive Shack Inc. [DS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Drive Shack Inc. [DS] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.88 and a Gross Margin at +1.89. Drive Shack Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.16.

Return on Total Capital for DS is now -13.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Drive Shack Inc. [DS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 419.47. Additionally, DS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6,312.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Drive Shack Inc. [DS] managed to generate an average of -$11,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Drive Shack Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Drive Shack Inc. [DS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Drive Shack Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Drive Shack Inc. go to 8.10%.

Insider trade positions for Drive Shack Inc. [DS]

There are presently around $31 million, or 42.80% of DS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 5,699,844, which is approximately -0.668% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; AMERICAN ASSETS CAPITAL ADVISERS, LLC, holding 4,219,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.94 million in DS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.31 million in DS stock with ownership of nearly -11.453% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Drive Shack Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Drive Shack Inc. [NYSE:DS] by around 4,260,236 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 16,587,272 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 5,930,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,777,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DS stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,736,092 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,535,199 shares during the same period.

