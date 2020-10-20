Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] Revenue clocked in at $24.20 million, up 8.09% YTD: What’s Next?

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: DLPN] closed the trading session at $0.76 on 10/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.7189, while the highest price level was $0.8447. The company report on October 8, 2020 that Viewpoint Creative Launches Service for Quarterly Earnings Report Videos, Just in Time for Q3 Reporting, Ahead of Fall and Winter Conferences.

NEWTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / Viewpoint Creative, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), has launched its Quarterly Earnings Report Videos service, just in time for Q3 reporting, and ahead of major Fall and Winter virtual investor events, including the Virtual CES Conference and the Virtual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference. Viewpoint Creative is now offering their award-winning, full-service, live-action and animated video capabilities to publicly traded companies looking to add a dynamic visual component to their quarterly earnings presentations.

This new service is a natural extension of the market-leading explainer videos Viewpoint already produces for companies in a wide variety of industries, including fintech and biotech. These tools for both sales and marketing utilize animation and motion graphics to explain revolutionary technology and complex product attributes in understandable videos that engage customers and investors alike.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.09 percent and weekly performance of 4.52 percent. The stock has been moved at 71.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 910.41K shares, DLPN reached to a volume of 3278986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

DLPN stock trade performance evaluation

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.52. With this latest performance, DLPN shares gained by 4.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.19 for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7777, while it was recorded at 0.7213 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7272 for the last 200 days.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.06 and a Gross Margin at +7.78. Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.77.

Return on Total Capital for DLPN is now -14.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.76. Additionally, DLPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] managed to generate an average of -$7,506 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLPN.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.20% of DLPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLPN stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 1,652,000, which is approximately -2.652% of the company’s market cap and around 27.49% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 527,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.38 million in DLPN stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $30000.0 in DLPN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dolphin Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:DLPN] by around 117,139 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 130,211 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 2,098,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,345,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLPN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 117,138 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 82,872 shares during the same period.