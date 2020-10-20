Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Credit Suisse Resumed Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]. What else is Wall St. saying?

By Misty Lee

Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE: OVV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.43% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.38%.

Over the last 12 months, OVV stock dropped by -54.29%. The average equity rating for OVV stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.52 billion, with 298.80 million shares outstanding and 256.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.34M shares, OVV stock reached a trading volume of 3086385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Ovintiv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Ovintiv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on OVV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ovintiv Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for OVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

OVV Stock Performance Analysis:

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.38. With this latest performance, OVV shares dropped by -8.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 137.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.88 for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.99, while it was recorded at 9.49 for the last single week of trading, and 9.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ovintiv Inc. Fundamentals:

Ovintiv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

OVV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ovintiv Inc. posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OVV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ovintiv Inc. go to -10.00%.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] Insider Position Details

138 institutional holders increased their position in Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE:OVV] by around 80,629,766 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 41,534,174 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 67,487,301 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,651,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OVV stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,370,852 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 22,810,585 shares during the same period.

