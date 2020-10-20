Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] moved down -6.11: Why It’s Important

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] traded at a low on 10/19/20, posting a -6.11 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.97. The company report on October 15, 2020 that City Leaders, Afterschool Supporters Light Up Billboards Around the Country to Illuminate the Work of Afterschool Programs During the Pandemic.

Clear Channel Outdoor Supports Lights On Afterschool 2020 with National Billboard Campaign.

Afterschool supporters led by the Afterschool Alliance, the National League of Cities, and the National Summer Learning Association are joining with Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO) to launch a campaign across more than 1,000 digital billboards nationwide as part of the nationwide Lights On Afterschool celebration. The ads recognize afterschool programs for “rising to the moment” to support youth and families during the pandemic, from providing care while schools are closed, to supporting the learning and well-being of children, to offering meals to those in need.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2790563 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stands at 8.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.27%.

The market cap for CCO stock reached $443.17 million, with 464.47 million shares outstanding and 463.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, CCO reached a trading volume of 2790563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $1.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20.

How has CCO stock performed recently?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.87. With this latest performance, CCO shares dropped by -20.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.30 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1363, while it was recorded at 1.0121 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3379 for the last 200 days.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.58 and a Gross Margin at +34.37. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.54.

Return on Total Capital for CCO is now 6.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.69. Additionally, CCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 145.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 102.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] managed to generate an average of -$61,577 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -411.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]

There are presently around $432 million, or 97.00% of CCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 105,012,026, which is approximately -0.002% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 31,677,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.63 million in CCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $30.56 million in CCO stock with ownership of nearly -1.904% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO] by around 34,594,534 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 41,453,815 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 370,310,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 446,359,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCO stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,319,496 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 22,803,992 shares during the same period.