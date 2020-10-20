Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] gain 145.25% so far this year. What now?

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] traded at a low on 10/19/20, posting a -2.86 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.32. The company report on October 9, 2020 that Bloom Energy Announces Conversion of 2021 Notes and Will Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 29, 2020.

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) today announced that it has completed the conversion of its outstanding 10% Convertible Promissory Notes due 2021 and as a result the notes, with a balance of $249 million on June 30, 2020, have been retired. In addition, Bloom Energy has called the outstanding balance of $79 million of its 10% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 and set the redemption date of November 8, 2020 and payoff date of November 9, 2020. The conversion and the subsequent call on the Notes due 2024 is consistent with Bloom Energy’s plans to use the net proceeds from its recent successful Green Convertible Senior Notes offering.

“Today is a significant milestone in our journey to improve our liquidity, reduce our debt and strengthen our balance sheet,” said Greg Cameron, chief financial officer of Bloom Energy. “These efforts provide our company with more flexibility to pursue growth opportunities on our technology roadmap and to bring the applications on our platform into new industrial markets.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3762756 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bloom Energy Corporation stands at 7.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.39%.

The market cap for BE stock reached $2.46 billion, with 125.93 million shares outstanding and 97.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.55M shares, BE reached a trading volume of 3762756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Bloom Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on BE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corporation is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53.

How has BE stock performed recently?

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.42. With this latest performance, BE shares gained by 6.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 170.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 531.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.36 for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.56, while it was recorded at 19.63 for the last single week of trading, and 11.06 for the last 200 days.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.00 and a Gross Margin at +12.08. Bloom Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.77.

Return on Total Capital for BE is now -26.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.07. Additionally, BE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 131.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] managed to generate an average of -$200,536 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Bloom Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bloom Energy Corporation posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bloom Energy Corporation go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]

There are presently around $1,129 million, or 58.60% of BE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 10,773,289, which is approximately 0.1% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,513,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.84 million in BE stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $104.48 million in BE stock with ownership of nearly -8.401% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bloom Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE] by around 12,196,445 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 3,088,165 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 44,586,349 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,870,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BE stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,004,945 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 654,911 shares during the same period.