Barclays lifts Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [NYSE: BKD] gained 0.34% or 0.01 points to close at $2.91 with a heavy trading volume of 3124436 shares. The company report on September 11, 2020 that Brookdale CEO to Receive Corporate Citizenship Award from CED of The Conference Board.

The President and Chief Executive Officer of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) (“Brookdale” or “the Company”), Lucinda M. Baier, will accept the 2020 Corporate Citizenship Award from the Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED) next month. This award will be presented to Baier and Brookdale at the CED Distinguished Performance Awards Virtual Celebration on October 27, 2020.

The Corporate Citizenship Award is presented annually to a company that demonstrates a strong commitment to corporate responsibility practices and whose leaders are actively engaged in supporting and expanding those efforts. The Award highlights companies that integrate relevant societal concerns into their core operating strategies and embrace them as positive for businesses, customers, employees and their communities.

It opened the trading session at $2.88, the shares rose to $3.09 and dropped to $2.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BKD points out that the company has recorded -15.16% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -97.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, BKD reached to a volume of 3124436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKD shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $9 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stock. On February 23, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for BKD shares from 14 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKD in the course of the last twelve months was 1.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.93. With this latest performance, BKD shares gained by 5.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.68 for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.77, while it was recorded at 2.85 for the last single week of trading, and 3.84 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.20 and a Gross Margin at +12.25. Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.60.

Return on Total Capital for BKD is now 0.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 841.59. Additionally, BKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 755.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] managed to generate an average of -$6,977 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 30.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. posted -0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -82.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. go to 10.00%.

There are presently around $508 million, or 97.00% of BKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,406,724, which is approximately 24.638% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,102,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.77 million in BKD stocks shares; and CAMBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $43.65 million in BKD stock with ownership of nearly -11.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [NYSE:BKD] by around 19,161,486 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 22,206,641 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 133,338,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,707,124 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKD stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,900,925 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,686,261 shares during the same period.