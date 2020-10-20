Avangrid Inc. [AGR] moved down -2.11: Why It’s Important

Avangrid Inc. [NYSE: AGR] loss -2.11% or -1.16 points to close at $53.93 with a heavy trading volume of 2192453 shares. The company report on October 19, 2020 that AVANGRID Appoints Puneet Verma to Lead Federal Government Affairs.

AVANGRID (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company, announced today the appointment of Puneet Verma to the role of Vice President, Federal Government Affairs. Verma will lead federal advocacy efforts on behalf of AVANGRID’s full suite of businesses including Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables.

It opened the trading session at $54.94, the shares rose to $55.1771 and dropped to $53.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AGR points out that the company has recorded 22.88% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -51.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 534.63K shares, AGR reached to a volume of 2192453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGR shares is $48.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGR stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Avangrid Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Avangrid Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on AGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avangrid Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

Avangrid Inc. [AGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.13. With this latest performance, AGR shares gained by 9.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.42 for Avangrid Inc. [AGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.45, while it was recorded at 55.03 for the last single week of trading, and 47.54 for the last 200 days.

Avangrid Inc. [AGR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avangrid Inc. [AGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.06 and a Gross Margin at +24.55. Avangrid Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.24.

Return on Total Capital for AGR is now 4.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avangrid Inc. [AGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.46. Additionally, AGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avangrid Inc. [AGR] managed to generate an average of $106,109 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Avangrid Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Avangrid Inc. [AGR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avangrid Inc. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avangrid Inc. go to 4.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Avangrid Inc. [AGR]

There are presently around $2,400 million, or 15.10% of AGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGR stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 7,503,383, which is approximately -19.277% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,031,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $325.28 million in AGR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $233.18 million in AGR stock with ownership of nearly 30.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avangrid Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Avangrid Inc. [NYSE:AGR] by around 5,162,332 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 8,665,753 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 29,738,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,566,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGR stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,478,915 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,587,269 shares during the same period.