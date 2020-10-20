American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] Stock trading around $12.56 per share: What’s Next?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.80% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.79%. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Sabre and American Airlines renew global distribution agreement as the industry eyes recovery.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, and American Airlines have renewed their long-term, worldwide distribution agreement.

Under the renewed agreement, Sabre will continue to distribute American Airlines flights and services through the Sabre travel marketplace, ensuring that Sabre connected-agencies will continue to have access to the same American Airlines content, including branded fares, ancillary products and services.

Over the last 12 months, AAL stock dropped by -55.49%. The one-year American Airlines Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.64. The average equity rating for AAL stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.27 billion, with 508.11 million shares outstanding and 502.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 63.13M shares, AAL stock reached a trading volume of 50230985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $11.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Negative, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2020, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. On June 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AAL shares from 15 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19.

AAL Stock Performance Analysis:

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.79. With this latest performance, AAL shares dropped by -4.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.62 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.92, while it was recorded at 12.37 for the last single week of trading, and 15.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Airlines Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.10 and a Gross Margin at +24.96. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.68.

Return on Total Capital for AAL is now 11.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.85. Additionally, AAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] managed to generate an average of $12,610 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

AAL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Airlines Group Inc. posted 1.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,597 million, or 56.60% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,257,207, which is approximately 22.361% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 51,872,366 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $651.52 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $318.34 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly 11.045% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 274 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 70,475,547 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 81,482,609 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 134,407,284 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 286,365,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,710,652 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 52,719,698 shares during the same period.