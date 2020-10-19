Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX] moved up 3.98: Why It’s Important

Zogenix Inc. [NASDAQ: ZGNX] gained 3.98% on the last trading session, reaching $20.40 price per share at the time. The company report on October 16, 2020 that Zogenix Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for FINTEPLA® (Fenfluramine) Oral Solution for the Treatment of Seizures in Patients with Dravet Syndrome.

Dravet syndrome is a rare, life-long, infant- and childhood-onset epilepsy associated with severe, treatment-resistant seizures.

CHMP positive opinion based on Phase 3 study data that demonstrated FINTEPLA® significantly reduced convulsive seizure frequency in patients whose seizures were not adequately controlled on other medications, including stiripentol.

Zogenix Inc. represents 55.36 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.09 billion with the latest information. ZGNX stock price has been found in the range of $19.52 to $20.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, ZGNX reached a trading volume of 1741723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Zogenix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Zogenix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $54, while Needham kept a Buy rating on ZGNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zogenix Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZGNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 222.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.32.

Trading performance analysis for ZGNX stock

Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.41. With this latest performance, ZGNX shares dropped by -16.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZGNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.21 for Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.91, while it was recorded at 19.33 for the last single week of trading, and 28.67 for the last 200 days.

Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4736.38. Zogenix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11499.53.

Return on Total Capital for ZGNX is now -44.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -107.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -109.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.93. Additionally, ZGNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX] managed to generate an average of -$2,975,199 per employee.Zogenix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zogenix Inc. posted -6.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -561.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZGNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zogenix Inc. go to 8.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX]

There are presently around $1,106 million, or 99.70% of ZGNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZGNX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 4,907,139, which is approximately 42.116% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,725,506 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.4 million in ZGNX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $83.89 million in ZGNX stock with ownership of nearly 4.365% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zogenix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Zogenix Inc. [NASDAQ:ZGNX] by around 9,614,651 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 11,916,695 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 32,672,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,203,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZGNX stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,403,023 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 4,124,653 shares during the same period.