The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] moved up 0.69: Why It’s Important

The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE: BX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.69% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.94%. The company report on October 16, 2020 that Blackstone Announces $14.6 Billion Recapitalization of BioMed Realty.

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced that Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII L.P. and co-investors have agreed to sell BioMed Realty for $14.6 billion to a group led by existing BioMed investors. This is part of a new long-term, perpetual capital, core+ return strategy managed by Blackstone. BioMed is the largest private owner of life science office buildings in the United States with an 11.3 million square foot portfolio concentrated in the leading innovation markets including Boston/Cambridge, San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle and Cambridge U.K. In connection with the recapitalization, existing BioMed investors were offered the option to exit for cash or reinvest their proceeds from the sale. The investment will generate $6.5 billion of cumulative profits for BREP VIII and BioMed co-investors.

BREP VIII, an opportunistic Real Estate investment fund, and co-investors acquired BioMed in January 2016. Since that time, Blackstone has transformed the company into a premier life science office company by concentrating the portfolio in core life science markets with strong growth potential, building a best-in-class management team, developing assets for investment grade tenants and stabilizing operations by increasing occupancy.

Over the last 12 months, BX stock rose by 16.69%. The one-year The Blackstone Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.71. The average equity rating for BX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $66.30 billion, with 698.53 million shares outstanding and 690.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, BX stock reached a trading volume of 2126390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $61.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Blackstone Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for The Blackstone Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Blackstone Group Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for BX in the course of the last twelve months was 103.75.

BX Stock Performance Analysis:

The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, BX shares gained by 6.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.67 for The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.13, while it was recorded at 55.32 for the last single week of trading, and 53.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Blackstone Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +58.19 and a Gross Margin at +98.09. The Blackstone Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.09.

Return on Total Capital for BX is now 13.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.14. Additionally, BX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 165.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] managed to generate an average of $705,570 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

BX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Blackstone Group Inc. posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Blackstone Group Inc. go to 11.22%.

The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,170 million, or 60.70% of BX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,917,680, which is approximately 0.805% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 38,163,821 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.13 billion in BX stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.37 billion in BX stock with ownership of nearly -19.491% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Blackstone Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 478 institutional holders increased their position in The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE:BX] by around 46,279,517 shares. Additionally, 465 investors decreased positions by around 28,867,163 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 322,314,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,461,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BX stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,061,013 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 3,947,362 shares during the same period.