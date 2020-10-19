Novus Capital Corporation [NOVS] Stock trading around $10.66 per share: What’s Next?

Novus Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: NOVS] gained 2.50% on the last trading session, reaching $10.66 price per share at the time. The company report on October 17, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds GHIV, NOVS, and USAU Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.

Novus Capital Corporation represents 12.65 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $134.85 million with the latest information. NOVS stock price has been found in the range of $10.31 to $10.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 212.56K shares, NOVS reached a trading volume of 1303685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novus Capital Corporation is set at 0.39

Novus Capital Corporation [NOVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.33.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.36 for Novus Capital Corporation [NOVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.18, while it was recorded at 10.40 for the last single week of trading.

13 institutional holders increased their position in Novus Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:NOVS] by around 3,435,799 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,435,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOVS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,435,799 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.