Market cap of Verastem Inc. [VSTM] reaches 220.39M – now what?

Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ: VSTM] price surged by 0.77 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on October 6, 2020 that Verastem Oncology Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Verastem, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSTM) (also known as Verastem Oncology), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients battling cancer, today announced the grant of options to purchase 39,000 shares of its common stock to three new employees and the grant of 22,500 restricted stock units (RSUs) to two of the three new employees. The awards were granted as an inducement material to the employees’ acceptance of employment with Verastem Oncology in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The options have an exercise price equal to $1.26 per share, the closing price of Verastem Oncology’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on October 1, 2020. The stock options and RSUs that were granted to the three new employees will vest at a rate of twenty-five percent (25%) on the one year anniversary of the employee’s date of hire, with the remaining shares vesting quarterly over the next three (3) years in equal quarterly amounts, provided the employees continue to serve as employees of or other service providers to Verastem Oncology on each such vesting date.

About Verastem Oncology.

A sum of 1649729 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.84M shares. Verastem Inc. shares reached a high of $1.35 and dropped to a low of $1.28 until finishing in the latest session at $1.31.

The average equity rating for VSTM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Verastem Inc. [VSTM]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Verastem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Verastem Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on VSTM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verastem Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90.

VSTM Stock Performance Analysis:

Verastem Inc. [VSTM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.43. With this latest performance, VSTM shares dropped by -3.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.78 for Verastem Inc. [VSTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3240, while it was recorded at 1.3280 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8563 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Verastem Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verastem Inc. [VSTM] shares currently have an operating margin of -758.14 and a Gross Margin at +81.46. Verastem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -854.77.

Return on Total Capital for VSTM is now -73.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -226.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verastem Inc. [VSTM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,498.91. Additionally, VSTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,493.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 93.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verastem Inc. [VSTM] managed to generate an average of -$1,105,252 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Verastem Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

VSTM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verastem Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verastem Inc. go to 1.74%.

Verastem Inc. [VSTM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $94 million, or 48.70% of VSTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSTM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,081,021, which is approximately 563.099% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 9,129,251 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.96 million in VSTM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.82 million in VSTM stock with ownership of nearly 92.109% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verastem Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ:VSTM] by around 31,612,262 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 45,286,943 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 5,308,768 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,590,437 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSTM stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,424,781 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 19,491,947 shares during the same period.