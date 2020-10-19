Market cap of The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] reaches 9.51B – now what?

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] gained 1.50% or 0.41 points to close at $27.68 with a heavy trading volume of 1412535 shares. The company report on September 21, 2020 that Carlyle Makes Strategic Growth Investment in TriNetX; Acquires Majority Stake in Leading Global Health Research Network.

Investment Will Accelerate Development of New Clinical Research Capabilities for Healthcare Organizations and Life Sciences Customers, With the Aim of Capitalizing on Both Organic and Inorganic Growth Opportunities.

TriNetX (www.trinetx.com), the leading global health research network optimizing clinical research to bring new therapies to market faster, today announced global investment firm The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) has made a strategic growth investment and will acquire a majority stake in the Company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

It opened the trading session at $27.25, the shares rose to $27.95 and dropped to $27.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CG points out that the company has recorded 26.57% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -81.99% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 979.78K shares, CG reached to a volume of 1412535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $31.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for The Carlyle Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Carlyle Group Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for CG stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.28. With this latest performance, CG shares gained by 11.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.88 for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.01, while it was recorded at 27.09 for the last single week of trading, and 27.08 for the last 200 days.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.41 and a Gross Margin at +81.12. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.34.

Return on Total Capital for CG is now 13.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,126.93. Additionally, CG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,108.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] managed to generate an average of $214,592 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Carlyle Group Inc. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Carlyle Group Inc. go to 13.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

There are presently around $0 million, or 33.30% of CG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 24,292,103, which is approximately -3.095% of the company’s market cap and around 13.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,504,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $401.48 million in CG stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $349.21 million in CG stock with ownership of nearly 139.637% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Carlyle Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where institutional holders increased their position in The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG] by around shares. Additionally, investors decreased positions by around shares, while investors held positions by with shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CG stock had new institutional investments in for a total of shares, while institutional investors sold positions of shares during the same period.