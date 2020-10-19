Market cap of GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] reaches 20.03B – now what?

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GDRX] traded at a high on 10/16/20, posting a 2.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $53.02.

The market cap for GDRX stock reached $20.03 billion, with 377.72 million shares outstanding and 42.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, GDRX reached a trading volume of 1045833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoodRx Holdings Inc. is set at 4.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.46.

How has GDRX stock performed recently?

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.16.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.54 and a Gross Margin at +92.89. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.93.

Return on Total Capital for GDRX is now 43.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.22. Additionally, GDRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 197.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 176.85.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Insider trade positions for GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 9.00% of GDRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDRX stocks are: COMMUNITY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 10,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; KG&L CAPITAL MANAGEMENT,LLC, holding 4,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in GDRX stocks shares; and SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC, currently with $0.23 million in GDRX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GDRX] by around 27,934 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,934 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDRX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,934 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.