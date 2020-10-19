Tuesday, October 20, 2020
type here...
Companies

Market cap of GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] reaches 20.03B – now what?

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Companies

why Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.33

Misty Lee - 0
Equitrans Midstream Corporation loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $8.38 with a heavy trading volume of 4769091 shares. The company report...
Read more
Companies

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] Stock trading around $20.15 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. gained 0.05% or 0.01 points to close at $20.15 with a heavy trading volume of 1004462 shares. The...
Read more
Market

For Anavex Life Sciences Corp. [AVXL], Ladenburg Thalmann sees a rise to $12. What next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. surged by $0.41 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $5.59 during the day...
Read more
Finance

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] Revenue clocked in at $9.80 million, up 13.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
T2 Biosystems Inc. loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $1.33 price per share at the time. The company report on October...
Read more

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GDRX] traded at a high on 10/16/20, posting a 2.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $53.02.

The market cap for GDRX stock reached $20.03 billion, with 377.72 million shares outstanding and 42.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, GDRX reached a trading volume of 1045833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoodRx Holdings Inc. is set at 4.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.46.

How has GDRX stock performed recently?

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.16.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.54 and a Gross Margin at +92.89. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.93.

Return on Total Capital for GDRX is now 43.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.22. Additionally, GDRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 197.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 176.85.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Insider trade positions for GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 9.00% of GDRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDRX stocks are: COMMUNITY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 10,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; KG&L CAPITAL MANAGEMENT,LLC, holding 4,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in GDRX stocks shares; and SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC, currently with $0.23 million in GDRX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GDRX] by around 27,934 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,934 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDRX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,934 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

Previous articleAMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] is -41.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articleCatalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] fell -12.80% so far this year. What now?

More articles

Companies

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] gain 145.25% so far this year. What now?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Bloom Energy Corporation traded at a low on 10/19/20, posting a -2.86 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.32. The...
Read more
Companies

BofA Securities lifts VEREIT Inc. [VER] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Brandon Evans - 0
VEREIT Inc. slipped around -0.1 points on Monday, while shares priced at $6.55 at the close of the session, down -1.50%. The company...
Read more
Companies

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] Revenue clocked in at $33.73 billion, down -9.71% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
The TJX Companies Inc. traded at a low on 10/19/20, posting a -2.68 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $55.13....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

WestRock Company [WRK] Stock trading around $41.08 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
WestRock Company surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $42.04 during the day while it...
Read more
Companies

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] gain 145.25% so far this year. What now?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Bloom Energy Corporation traded at a low on 10/19/20, posting a -2.86 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.32. The...
Read more
Market

Market cap of Advaxis Inc. [ADXS] reaches 31.39M – now what?

Misty Lee - 0
Advaxis Inc. price surged by 13.41 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Advaxis to Present Data...
Read more
Industry

Truist Initiated Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Limelight Networks Inc. gained 2.34% or 0.14 points to close at $6.12 with a heavy trading volume of 3900712 shares. The company report...
Read more
Finance

Stifel slashes price target on Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] – find out why.

Caleb Clifford - 0
Medical Properties Trust Inc. closed the trading session at $17.68 on 10/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

WestRock Company [WRK] Stock trading around $41.08 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
WestRock Company surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $42.04 during the day while it...
Read more
Companies

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] gain 145.25% so far this year. What now?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Bloom Energy Corporation traded at a low on 10/19/20, posting a -2.86 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.32. The...
Read more

Popular Category