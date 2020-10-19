Market cap of Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] reaches 1.69B – now what?

Corsair Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: CRSR] price surged by 4.29 percent to reach at $0.79. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Sound You Can Feel – CORSAIR Launches HS60 HAPTIC Gaming Headset.

CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today launched the CORSAIR HS60 HAPTIC, the latest addition to the award-winning HS Series of PC headsets. The HS60 HAPTIC delivers deeper, more powerful sound than can be achieved through just speakers alone thanks to haptic bass developed by Taction Technology®. Combined with the celebrated materials, audio quality, and comfort synonymous with the HS Series, the HS60 HAPTIC makes a striking addition to any gaming setup that must be heard – and felt – to be believed.

At the core of the HS60 HAPTIC’s distinctive listening experience lies innovative bass from Taction Technology® that enhances low-end frequencies using tactile feedback, enabling users to perceive sounds while gaming that other headsets miss. Hearing the deep, low rumble of explosions or the reverberating hum of nearby machinery is a richer, more engaging experience with the HS60 HAPTIC. Combined with a pair of custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers delivering superb sound quality and a fully detachable, noise-cancelling uni-directional microphone for outstanding vocal clarity, the HS60 HAPTIC puts you in the middle of the action like never before.

A sum of 1607922 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.43M shares. Corsair Gaming Inc. shares reached a high of $19.83 and dropped to a low of $18.59 until finishing in the latest session at $19.20.

Guru’s Opinion on Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corsair Gaming Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30.

CRSR Stock Performance Analysis:

Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.02.

Insight into Corsair Gaming Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.79 and a Gross Margin at +17.71. Corsair Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.77.

Return on Total Capital for CRSR is now 4.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.34. Additionally, CRSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 232.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] managed to generate an average of -$4,958 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Corsair Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.