Market Analysts see Match Group Inc. [MTCH] gaining to $138. Time to buy?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] traded at a high on 10/16/20, posting a 0.94 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $112.21. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Care.com Appoints Megan Poonolly as Head of Safety.

The Hire Strengthens Care.com’s Industry Leading Safety Program.

Care.com, the world’s leading platform for finding and managing high-quality family care, today announced the appointment of Megan Poonolly as its new Head of Safety. Poonolly, a former Senior Counsel for Safety at Uber, will oversee the Care.com Safety Program, including policy and product enhancements, and will lead a cross-functional team responsible for safety strategy and experience for all users.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1485601 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Match Group Inc. stands at 3.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.52%.

The market cap for MTCH stock reached $28.91 billion, with 183.48 million shares outstanding and 73.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, MTCH reached a trading volume of 1485601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Match Group Inc. [MTCH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $128.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on MTCH stock. On June 23, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MTCH shares from 95 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 3.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 51.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has MTCH stock performed recently?

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.15. With this latest performance, MTCH shares gained by 4.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.57 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.05, while it was recorded at 110.92 for the last single week of trading.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Match Group Inc. posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 8.08%.

Insider trade positions for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

There are presently around $1,555 million, or 56.10% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,964,197, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, holding 2,550,203 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $286.16 million in MTCH stocks shares; and JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $199.83 million in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

45 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 13,855,052 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 10,700 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 10,700 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,855,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,855,052 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 10,700 shares during the same period.