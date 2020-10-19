Market Analysts see Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] falling to $9. Time to buy?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IRWD] closed the trading session at $10.37 on 10/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.04, while the highest price level was $10.71. The company report on September 29, 2020 that Ironwood to Discontinue IW-3718 Development Program Following Results from Planned Efficacy Assessment.

– Trial did not achieve statistically significant improvement in heartburn severity (primary endpoint) –.

– Ironwood plans to implement organizational restructuring, resulting in expected headcount reduction of approximately 100 full-time employees, or nearly 35% of current workforce – .

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.09 percent and weekly performance of -1.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, IRWD reached to a volume of 2444520 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRWD shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for IRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 13.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 14.00.

IRWD stock trade performance evaluation

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, IRWD shares gained by 4.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.21 for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.95, while it was recorded at 10.16 for the last single week of trading, and 10.58 for the last 200 days.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.32 and a Gross Margin at +93.12. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.76.

Return on Total Capital for IRWD is now 42.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.26. Additionally, IRWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 127.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 107.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] managed to generate an average of $185,940 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.00 and a Current Ratio set at 14.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 263.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRWD.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,849 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRWD stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 22,218,859, which is approximately 0.701% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 18,798,061 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $194.94 million in IRWD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $169.72 million in IRWD stock with ownership of nearly 0.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IRWD] by around 24,168,894 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 24,735,779 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 129,415,017 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,319,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRWD stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,970,760 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 11,077,818 shares during the same period.