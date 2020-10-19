Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Finance

Market Analysts see dMY Technology Group Inc. [DMYT] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

By Edison Baldwin

dMY Technology Group Inc. [NYSE: DMYT] price surged by 6.85 percent to reach at $0.85. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Rush Street Interactive Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Revenue.

On Track to Complete Business Combination With dMY Technology (NYSE: dMYT) During the Fourth Quarter of 2020.

Rush Street Interactive, LP (“RSI” or the “Company”), one of the fastest-growing online casino and sports betting gaming companies in the United States, today announced preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The preliminary results are subject to completion of the Company’s quarterly financial reporting process and the preparation of the unaudited financial statements for the quarter.

A sum of 1156760 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 681.11K shares. dMY Technology Group Inc. shares reached a high of $13.48 and dropped to a low of $12.47 until finishing in the latest session at $13.26.

The one-year DMYT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.33. The average equity rating for DMYT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on dMY Technology Group Inc. [DMYT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DMYT shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DMYT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for dMY Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for dMY Technology Group Inc. is set at 0.74 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

DMYT Stock Performance Analysis:

dMY Technology Group Inc. [DMYT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.43.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DMYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.85 for dMY Technology Group Inc. [DMYT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.94, while it was recorded at 12.47 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into dMY Technology Group Inc. Fundamentals:

dMY Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

dMY Technology Group Inc. [DMYT] Insider Position Details

27 institutional holders increased their position in dMY Technology Group Inc. [NYSE:DMYT] by around 8,332,073 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,332,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DMYT stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,332,073 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

