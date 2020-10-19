Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] is 48.38% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] gained 0.88% on the last trading session, reaching $177.70 price per share at the time. The company report on October 14, 2020 that Lowe’s Canada Presents a Total of Over $2.1 Million to More Than 235 Hero Organizations Across the Country.

284 Lowe’s, RONA, and Reno-Depot stores and five distribution centres in the Lowe’s Canada network joined forces as part of the largest Lowe’s Canada Heroes Campaign to date.

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ – Lowe’s Canada, one of Canada’s leading home improvement retailers, is proud to announce that a total of over $2.1 million will be donated to more than 235 non-profit organizations and public schools across the country whose actions make them true heroes in their communities. This year, for the very first time, 47 stores affiliated with the RONA banner and five distribution centres in the network joined Lowe’s, RONA, and Réno-Dépôt corporate stores in this flagship campaign. Throughout September, 289 Lowe’s Canada network sites joined forces to raise funds in support of their chosen partner organization’s mission or specific project. As in the past, 50% of the amounts raised were matched by Lowe’s Canada, up to a maximum of $2,000 per store or distribution centre. Exceptionally this year, in recognition of the greater needs of hero organizations, which have had to face new challenges and adapt to a new reality, Lowe’s Canada also provided an additional amount of $800,000, which was allocated in proportion to the sums raised by participating sites.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. represents 755.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $133.12 billion with the latest information. LOW stock price has been found in the range of $176.73 to $180.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, LOW reached a trading volume of 3875648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $183.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $185 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $160 to $190, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on LOW stock. On August 20, 2020, analysts increased their price target for LOW shares from 165 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 4.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 14.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for LOW stock

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, LOW shares gained by 8.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.37 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.57, while it was recorded at 175.10 for the last single week of trading, and 128.80 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.12 and a Gross Margin at +30.05. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.92.

Return on Total Capital for LOW is now 28.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 151.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,204.36. Additionally, LOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,050.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] managed to generate an average of $13,338 per employee.Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. posted 1.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 21.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]

There are presently around $101,729 million, or 77.20% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,308,507, which is approximately -5.123% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,599,359 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.41 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.16 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly -2.082% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lowe’s Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 885 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 43,368,329 shares. Additionally, 799 investors decreased positions by around 45,066,976 shares, while 208 investors held positions by with 484,039,530 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 572,474,835 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 271 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,600,889 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 5,183,415 shares during the same period.