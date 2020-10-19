Lazydays Holdings Inc. [LAZY] is 319.27% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lazydays Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LAZY] price surged by 21.14 percent to reach at $3.0. The company report on October 16, 2020 that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Elects to Proactively Withdraw Proposed Share Offering.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (“Lazydays” or the “Company”) (NasdaqCM: LAZY) today announced that it has proactively withdrawn its proposed share offering.

“The proposed offering price did not reflect what we believe is the underlying value of the Company,” stated William P. Murnane, Chairman and CEO of Lazydays. “We have a very strong balance sheet and are willing to raise capital only if it is in the best interests of our shareholders. We are very excited about the future of the company and we are committed to driving significant shareholder value in the coming years. Management and the board are steadfast in our effort to deliver disciplined and accretive capital stewardship.

A sum of 1345441 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 220.12K shares. Lazydays Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $17.69 and dropped to a low of $14.89 until finishing in the latest session at $17.19.

The one-year LAZY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.05. The average equity rating for LAZY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lazydays Holdings Inc. [LAZY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAZY shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAZY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lazydays Holdings Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAZY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for LAZY in the course of the last twelve months was 2.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

LAZY Stock Performance Analysis:

Lazydays Holdings Inc. [LAZY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.75. With this latest performance, LAZY shares gained by 29.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 647.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 261.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAZY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.34 for Lazydays Holdings Inc. [LAZY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.47, while it was recorded at 15.76 for the last single week of trading, and 7.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lazydays Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lazydays Holdings Inc. [LAZY] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.20 and a Gross Margin at +18.82. Lazydays Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.11.

Return on Total Capital for LAZY is now 3.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lazydays Holdings Inc. [LAZY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 385.66. Additionally, LAZY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 185.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lazydays Holdings Inc. [LAZY] managed to generate an average of $764 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.53.Lazydays Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

LAZY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lazydays Holdings Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -272.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LAZY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lazydays Holdings Inc. go to 25.00%.

Lazydays Holdings Inc. [LAZY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $61 million, or 70.40% of LAZY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAZY stocks are: PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 782,429, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE OF NEW JERSEY COMMON PENSION FUND D, holding 731,627 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.58 million in LAZY stocks shares; and COLISEUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $10.49 million in LAZY stock with ownership of nearly 34.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lazydays Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Lazydays Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LAZY] by around 672,896 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 188,350 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,709,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,570,732 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAZY stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 510,596 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 26,035 shares during the same period.