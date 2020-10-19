JFrog Ltd. [FROG] Revenue clocked in at $127.90 million, up 23.75% YTD: What’s Next?

JFrog Ltd. [NASDAQ: FROG] gained 6.89% or 5.17 points to close at $80.18 with a heavy trading volume of 999137 shares. The company report on October 15, 2020 that JFrog Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the liquid software company, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 after the market close.

JFrog will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT on the same day.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, FROG reached to a volume of 999137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JFrog Ltd. [FROG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FROG shares is $78.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FROG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for JFrog Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for JFrog Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on FROG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JFrog Ltd. is set at 6.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for FROG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 52.01.

Trading performance analysis for FROG stock

JFrog Ltd. [FROG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.35.

JFrog Ltd. [FROG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JFrog Ltd. [FROG] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.73 and a Gross Margin at +80.20. JFrog Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.15.

Return on Total Capital for FROG is now -3.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.37.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.JFrog Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at JFrog Ltd. [FROG]

There are presently around $0 million, or 44.30% of FROG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FROG stocks are: WHITE LIGHTHOUSE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 3,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.70% of the total institutional ownership; SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC, holding 878 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70000.0 in FROG stocks shares; and GLOBAL RETIREMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $5000.0 in FROG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JFrog Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in JFrog Ltd. [NASDAQ:FROG] by around 3,986 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,986 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FROG stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,986 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.