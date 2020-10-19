Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA] is 35.98% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: IOVA] gained 4.41% or 1.59 points to close at $37.64 with a heavy trading volume of 2867639 shares. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Iovance Biotherapeutics to Present Clinical Data in Head and Neck Cancer at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Annual Meeting.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies, today announced that new interim clinical data for the tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy LN-145 in combination with pembrolizumab in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) will be presented at the 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC). The SITC 35th Annual Meeting will be held virtually from November 9-14, 2020. Details of the poster are as follows:.

Title: Safety and efficacy of tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL; LN-145) in combination with pembrolizumab for advanced, recurrent or metastatic HNSCC Authors: A Jimeno, et al.

It opened the trading session at $36.83, the shares rose to $38.19 and dropped to $36.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IOVA points out that the company has recorded 2.67% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -110.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, IOVA reached to a volume of 2867639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IOVA shares is $43.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on IOVA stock. On February 26, 2020, analysts increased their price target for IOVA shares from 32 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is set at 1.99 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.50.

Trading performance analysis for IOVA stock

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.68. With this latest performance, IOVA shares gained by 5.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.08 for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.56, while it was recorded at 34.36 for the last single week of trading, and 30.18 for the last 200 days.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.30 and a Current Ratio set at 14.30.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IOVA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]

There are presently around $5,317 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IOVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,228,470, which is approximately 9.877% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 11,809,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $444.51 million in IOVA stocks shares; and AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $389.99 million in IOVA stock with ownership of nearly 14.99% of the company’s market capitalization.

169 institutional holders increased their position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:IOVA] by around 31,442,120 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 12,494,369 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 97,330,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,267,316 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IOVA stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,844,390 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,541,864 shares during the same period.