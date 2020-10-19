For Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN], Cowen sees a drop to $21. What next?

Trinity Industries Inc. [NYSE: TRN] gained 3.14% or 0.65 points to close at $21.37 with a heavy trading volume of 1469646 shares. The company report on October 12, 2020 that Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release.

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) (“Trinity”) announced today that it will report its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 after the financial markets close on October 21, 2020.

Trinity will conduct a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern on October 22, 2020 to discuss its results. Investors may listen to the conference call via the following live and replay methods:.

It opened the trading session at $20.70, the shares rose to $21.7387 and dropped to $20.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TRN points out that the company has recorded 35.77% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -47.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 884.20K shares, TRN reached to a volume of 1469646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRN shares is $18.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Trinity Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Trinity Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on TRN stock. On October 25, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for TRN shares from 29 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trinity Industries Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.68.

Trading performance analysis for TRN stock

Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.70. With this latest performance, TRN shares gained by 3.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.62 for Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.30, while it was recorded at 20.76 for the last single week of trading, and 19.89 for the last 200 days.

Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.53 and a Gross Margin at +21.28. Trinity Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.62.

Return on Total Capital for TRN is now 5.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 242.68. Additionally, TRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 242.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN] managed to generate an average of $11,697 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.

Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trinity Industries Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trinity Industries Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN]

There are presently around $2,447 million, or 97.90% of TRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRN stocks are: VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 27,005,855, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 8,774,802 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $187.52 million in TRN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $175.69 million in TRN stock with ownership of nearly -6.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trinity Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Trinity Industries Inc. [NYSE:TRN] by around 10,613,715 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 10,448,137 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 93,449,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,511,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRN stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,625,250 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,662,893 shares during the same period.