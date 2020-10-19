Evercore ISI Initiated Ecolab Inc. [ECL]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Ecolab Inc. [NYSE: ECL] closed the trading session at $204.53 on 10/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $202.16, while the highest price level was $206.80. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Ecolab and American Hotel & Lodging Association Strengthen Partnership and Help Industry Combat COVID-19 Challenges.

Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, has renewed its partnership with the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA). This continued partnership comes as the hospitality industry, which has always met rigorous cleaning and safety standards, works to meet new health and safety expectations presented by COVID-19.

“Ecolab has always been a strong partner to the hotel industry. As we navigate these unprecedented times, we are grateful for Ecolab’s support and expertise,” said Chip Rogers, AHLA president and CEO. “We appreciate Ecolab’s technical knowledge on industry programs like AHLA’s Safe Stay initiative and value their continued work to advance cleaner, safer practices for the hospitality industry at large. We look forward to continuing our partnership and collaborating for years to come.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.98 percent and weekly performance of 0.67 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, ECL reached to a volume of 1070297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ecolab Inc. [ECL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ECL shares is $199.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ECL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Ecolab Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Ecolab Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $212, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on ECL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ecolab Inc. is set at 4.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ECL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for ECL in the course of the last twelve months was 56.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ECL stock trade performance evaluation

Ecolab Inc. [ECL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, ECL shares dropped by -1.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ECL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.39 for Ecolab Inc. [ECL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 199.59, while it was recorded at 202.21 for the last single week of trading, and 194.28 for the last 200 days.

Ecolab Inc. [ECL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ecolab Inc. [ECL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.62 and a Gross Margin at +41.63. Ecolab Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.46.

Return on Total Capital for ECL is now 14.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ecolab Inc. [ECL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.82. Additionally, ECL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ecolab Inc. [ECL] managed to generate an average of $31,054 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Ecolab Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ecolab Inc. [ECL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ecolab Inc. posted 1.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.71/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ECL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ecolab Inc. go to 8.11%.