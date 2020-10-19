Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] Is Currently 2.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE: NVST] closed the trading session at $26.89 on 10/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.43, while the highest price level was $27.02. The company report on September 1, 2020 that Envista Announces Virtual Participation In September Healthcare Conferences.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) (“Envista”) today announced that the company will participate in the Baird 2020 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Amir Aghdaei, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present during Session III from 10:50 – 11:20 AM ET.

Envista also announced that the company will participate in the Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Amir Aghdaei, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present from 4:15 – 4:45 PM ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.28 percent and weekly performance of 1.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 54.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, NVST reached to a volume of 1569437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVST shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVST stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Envista Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2019, representing the official price target for Envista Holdings Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Envista Holdings Corporation is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVST in the course of the last twelve months was 10.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

NVST stock trade performance evaluation

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.36. With this latest performance, NVST shares gained by 4.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.49 for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.43, while it was recorded at 26.35 for the last single week of trading, and 22.62 for the last 200 days.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.56 and a Gross Margin at +55.10. Envista Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.91.

Return on Total Capital for NVST is now 5.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.43. Additionally, NVST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] managed to generate an average of $17,408 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Envista Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Envista Holdings Corporation posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Envista Holdings Corporation go to 0.10%.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,694 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 22,976,476, which is approximately -15.523% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,388,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $386.9 million in NVST stocks shares; and ATLANTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO L L C, currently with $382.68 million in NVST stock with ownership of nearly 28.374% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Envista Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE:NVST] by around 39,503,003 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 23,261,094 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 111,794,587 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,558,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVST stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,084,365 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 4,392,380 shares during the same period.