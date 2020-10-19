Emerson Radio Corp. [MSN] Stock trading around $1.10 per share: What’s Next?

Emerson Radio Corp. [AMEX: MSN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 45.25% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 57.14%.

Over the last 12 months, MSN stock rose by 12.24%.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.90 million, with 21.04 million shares outstanding and 5.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 69.71K shares, MSN stock reached a trading volume of 4793160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Emerson Radio Corp. [MSN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Radio Corp. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30.

MSN Stock Performance Analysis:

Emerson Radio Corp. [MSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.14. With this latest performance, MSN shares gained by 66.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.62 for Emerson Radio Corp. [MSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7233, while it was recorded at 0.8455 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7449 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Emerson Radio Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Radio Corp. [MSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.51 and a Gross Margin at -7.34. Emerson Radio Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -68.44.

Return on Total Capital for MSN is now -12.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emerson Radio Corp. [MSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.39. Additionally, MSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emerson Radio Corp. [MSN] managed to generate an average of -$195,773 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Emerson Radio Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.30 and a Current Ratio set at 23.70.

Emerson Radio Corp. [MSN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.40% of MSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 908,350, which is approximately 1.713% of the company’s market cap and around 72.44% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 293,474 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.32 million in MSN stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.22 million in MSN stock with ownership of nearly 5.345% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emerson Radio Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Radio Corp. [AMEX:MSN] by around 54,450 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 449,462 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,039,601 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,543,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,149 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 57,048 shares during the same period.