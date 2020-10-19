Cowen Inc. [COWN] Stock trading around $19.72 per share: What’s Next?

Cowen Inc. [NASDAQ: COWN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.89% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.12%. The company report on October 6, 2020 that Cowen to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) will host a conference call on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET to discuss the Company’s financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

The conference call will be broadcast live via this link on the Investor Relations section of Cowen’s website. Please access the link at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of Cowen’s website approximately two hours after completion of the conference call at investor.cowen.com/investor-calls.

Over the last 12 months, COWN stock rose by 38.78%. The one-year Cowen Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.36. The average equity rating for COWN stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $616.84 million, with 27.98 million shares outstanding and 26.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 359.64K shares, COWN stock reached a trading volume of 1070687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cowen Inc. [COWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COWN shares is $22.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COWN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Cowen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Cowen Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cowen Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for COWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for COWN in the course of the last twelve months was 3.58.

COWN Stock Performance Analysis:

Cowen Inc. [COWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.12. With this latest performance, COWN shares gained by 16.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 112.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.50 for Cowen Inc. [COWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.27, while it was recorded at 18.79 for the last single week of trading, and 14.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cowen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cowen Inc. [COWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.42 and a Gross Margin at +62.55. Cowen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.12.

Return on Total Capital for COWN is now 1.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cowen Inc. [COWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 270.03. Additionally, COWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cowen Inc. [COWN] managed to generate an average of $18,589 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

COWN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cowen Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cowen Inc. go to 10.00%.

Cowen Inc. [COWN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $509 million, or 94.40% of COWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COWN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3,295,646, which is approximately 64.087% of the company’s market cap and around 6.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,058,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.59 million in COWN stocks shares; and ARBITER PARTNERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $38.46 million in COWN stock with ownership of nearly 14.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cowen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Cowen Inc. [NASDAQ:COWN] by around 4,222,650 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 2,997,954 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 18,568,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,789,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COWN stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,290,584 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 699,183 shares during the same period.