Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO] moved up 11.20: Why It’s Important

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CBIO] closed the trading session at $6.41 on 10/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.94, while the highest price level was $6.5058. The company report on October 14, 2020 that Catalyst Biosciences Receives US Patent for its Anti-Complement Factor 3 Portfolio of Engineered Proteases.

CB 2782-PEG patent protection extended until at least 2038.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued US Patent Number 10,781,435 B2 entitled “Modified Membrane Type Serine Protease 1 (MTSP-1) Polypeptides and Methods of Use.” This patent covers Catalyst’s portfolio of engineered proteases that selectively cleave and degrade complement factor 3 (C3), including the lead candidate CB 2782-PEG, a potential best-in-class treatment for dry AMD currently partnered with Biogen. These modified proteases inhibit complement activation and have the potential to treat multiple diseases in which dysregulated complement activation plays a role. The newly issued patent provides protection until at least 2038.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.95 percent and weekly performance of 37.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 32.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 220.59K shares, CBIO reached to a volume of 1631809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2019, representing the official price target for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $49, while B. Riley FBR Inc. kept a Buy rating on CBIO stock. On February 09, 2018, analysts increased their price target for CBIO shares from 37.50 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.92.

CBIO stock trade performance evaluation

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.74. With this latest performance, CBIO shares gained by 32.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.68 for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.92, while it was recorded at 5.36 for the last single week of trading, and 5.80 for the last 200 days.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CBIO is now -60.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.64. Additionally, CBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO] managed to generate an average of -$1,622,882 per employee.Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. posted -1.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBIO.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $89 million, or 63.80% of CBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBIO stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,821,749, which is approximately 25.92% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ACUTA CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, holding 1,497,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.59 million in CBIO stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $7.32 million in CBIO stock with ownership of nearly 4.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CBIO] by around 4,448,247 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,477,993 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 7,926,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,853,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBIO stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,996,719 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 510,897 shares during the same period.