Argus slashes price target on Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] – find out why.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [NASDAQ: ISRG] jumped around 11.68 points on Friday, while shares priced at $752.68 at the close of the session, up 1.58%. The company report on October 16, 2020 that Intuitive Announces Third Quarter Earnings.

Intuitive (Nasdaq: ISRG), a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Q3 Highlights.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. stock is now 27.32% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ISRG Stock saw the intraday high of $760.8826 and lowest of $716.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 778.83, which means current price is +108.79% above from all time high which was touched on 09/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 628.27K shares, ISRG reached a trading volume of 1020460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISRG shares is $687.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Intuitive Surgical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Intuitive Surgical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $725 to $760, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on ISRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intuitive Surgical Inc. is set at 21.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 38.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for ISRG in the course of the last twelve months was 72.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.70.

How has ISRG stock performed recently?

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.96. With this latest performance, ISRG shares gained by 10.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.05 for Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 704.75, while it was recorded at 751.16 for the last single week of trading, and 596.06 for the last 200 days.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.70 and a Gross Margin at +69.19. Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.80.

Return on Total Capital for ISRG is now 18.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.92. Additionally, ISRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] managed to generate an average of $188,275 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Earnings analysis for Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intuitive Surgical Inc. posted 3.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ISRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intuitive Surgical Inc. go to 6.92%.

Insider trade positions for Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]

There are presently around $77,156 million, or 90.70% of ISRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISRG stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 10,413,182, which is approximately 1.47% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,339,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.03 billion in ISRG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.99 billion in ISRG stock with ownership of nearly 0.525% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intuitive Surgical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 532 institutional holders increased their position in Intuitive Surgical Inc. [NASDAQ:ISRG] by around 5,471,072 shares. Additionally, 381 investors decreased positions by around 4,991,623 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 92,045,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,508,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISRG stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 380,433 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 1,138,833 shares during the same period.