AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] is -41.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AMC Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: AMCX] price surged by 2.90 percent to reach at $0.65. The company report on October 15, 2020 that AMC Networks Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer.

AMC Networks Inc. (“AMC Networks” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMCX) today announced the preliminary results of its modified Dutch auction tender offer, which expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, on October 14, 2020.

Based on the preliminary count by Equiniti Trust Company, the depositary for the tender offer (the “Depositary”), a total of 10,912,396 shares of AMC Networks’ Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Class A Shares”), were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or below the purchase price of $23.20 per Class A Share, including 7,072,908 Class A Shares that were tendered by notice of guaranteed delivery.

A sum of 4097672 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.28M shares. AMC Networks Inc. shares reached a high of $23.61 and dropped to a low of $22.31 until finishing in the latest session at $23.27.

The one-year AMCX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.09. The average equity rating for AMCX stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCX shares is $25.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCX stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for AMC Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for AMC Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMCX stock. On February 27, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AMCX shares from 35 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Networks Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCX in the course of the last twelve months was 2.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

AMCX Stock Performance Analysis:

AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.00. With this latest performance, AMCX shares dropped by -7.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.91 for AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.97, while it was recorded at 23.73 for the last single week of trading, and 27.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AMC Networks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.59 and a Gross Margin at +48.79. AMC Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.43.

Return on Total Capital for AMCX is now 20.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 77.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 501.85. Additionally, AMCX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 488.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] managed to generate an average of $179,984 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.AMC Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

AMCX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMC Networks Inc. posted 2.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMC Networks Inc. go to -12.20%.

AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,005 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCX stocks are: CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 5,736,540, which is approximately 0.126% of the company’s market cap and around 4.81% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,301,181 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $123.39 million in AMCX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $87.01 million in AMCX stock with ownership of nearly -7.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:AMCX] by around 5,412,234 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 4,257,451 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 33,505,807 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,175,492 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCX stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,667,924 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 982,684 shares during the same period.