Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX] stock Initiated by BTIG Research analyst, price target now $29

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALDX] traded at a high on 10/16/20, posting a 18.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.10. The company report on September 16, 2020 that Aldeyra to Present at Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) today announced that President and CEO Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Financial Officer Joshua Reed, and Chief Commercial Officer David McMullin will be participating in a fireside chat and hosting one-on-one meetings at Oppenheimer’s Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit, which is being held in a virtual format.

The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, September 23, 2020. A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations page of the company’s corporate website at https://ir.aldeyra.com. After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Aldeyra Therapeutics website for 90 days.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3210085 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. stands at 7.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.09%.

The market cap for ALDX stock reached $265.03 million, with 38.63 million shares outstanding and 38.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 736.17K shares, ALDX reached a trading volume of 3210085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX]?

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on ALDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.46 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02.

How has ALDX stock performed recently?

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.89. With this latest performance, ALDX shares gained by 13.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 193.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.25 for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.92, while it was recorded at 7.20 for the last single week of trading, and 5.01 for the last 200 days.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ALDX is now -75.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -90.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.69. Additionally, ALDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX] managed to generate an average of -$3,041,342 per employee.Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.50 and a Current Ratio set at 14.50.

Earnings analysis for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALDX.

Insider trade positions for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX]

There are presently around $123 million, or 53.50% of ALDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALDX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 3,085,458, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.01% of the total institutional ownership; PROSIGHT MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 1,620,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.12 million in ALDX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.37 million in ALDX stock with ownership of nearly -8.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ALDX] by around 4,731,355 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 6,249,689 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 4,241,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,222,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALDX stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,404,286 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,441,500 shares during the same period.