Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO] moved up 1.99: Why It’s Important

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AGIO] jumped around 0.7 points on Friday, while shares priced at $35.87 at the close of the session, up 1.99%. The company report on October 17, 2020 that Agios Announces Withdrawal of European Marketing Authorization Application for TIBSOVO® as a Treatment for Relapsed or Refractory IDH1-mutant Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

– Agios Continues to Advance Two Phase 3 Combination Trials of TIBSOVO® in Newly Diagnosed AML Patients –.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases, today announced the withdrawal of its European Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for TIBSOVO® (ivosidenib tablets) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with an isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation. The decision is based on feedback from the European Medicine Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) that the available clinical data from the company’ssingle arm, uncontrolled Phase 1 study do not sufficiently support a positive benefit-risk balance for the proposed indication.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -24.88% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AGIO Stock saw the intraday high of $36.77 and lowest of $34.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 56.74, which means current price is +29.15% above from all time high which was touched on 07/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 631.28K shares, AGIO reached a trading volume of 1756882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO]?

Barclays have made an estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on AGIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.66.

How has AGIO stock performed recently?

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.73. With this latest performance, AGIO shares dropped by -7.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.64 for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.03, while it was recorded at 35.64 for the last single week of trading, and 44.83 for the last 200 days.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -361.57 and a Gross Margin at +84.79. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -348.97.

Return on Total Capital for AGIO is now -59.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.75. Additionally, AGIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO] managed to generate an average of -$767,672 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.00 and a Current Ratio set at 13.20.

Earnings analysis for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -1.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 40.00%.

Insider trade positions for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO]

There are presently around $2,397 million, or 99.50% of AGIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGIO stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 7,866,877, which is approximately -0.174% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,744,910 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $206.07 million in AGIO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $201.46 million in AGIO stock with ownership of nearly -37.566% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AGIO] by around 5,471,219 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 6,420,453 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 54,929,362 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,821,034 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGIO stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,528,429 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 935,594 shares during the same period.