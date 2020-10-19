Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] moved up 1.31: Why It’s Important

Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE: A] gained 1.31% on the last trading session, reaching $106.70 price per share at the time. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Agilent Vaya Raman Raw Material ID Verification System Receives 2020 R&D 100 Award.

Faster testing for pharma and biopharma to meet increasingly stringent regulations.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that the Agilent Vaya Raman raw material identity verification system has received a 2020 R&D 100 Award in the Analytical/Test category. The worldwide competition, held by R&D World, recognizes R&D pioneers and their revolutionary contributions to science and technology.

Agilent Technologies Inc. represents 309.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.47 billion with the latest information. A stock price has been found in the range of $105.71 to $107.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, A reached a trading volume of 1036806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for A shares is $103.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on A stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Agilent Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $100 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Agilent Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $95 to $100, while SVB Leerink kept a Outperform rating on A stock. On August 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for A shares from 85 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agilent Technologies Inc. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for A stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for A in the course of the last twelve months was 62.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.89. With this latest performance, A shares gained by 7.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for A stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.26 for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.90, while it was recorded at 105.59 for the last single week of trading, and 87.44 for the last 200 days.

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.09 and a Gross Margin at +54.12. Agilent Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.74.

Return on Total Capital for A is now 13.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.70. Additionally, A Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] managed to generate an average of $65,706 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Agilent Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agilent Technologies Inc. posted 0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for A. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agilent Technologies Inc. go to 9.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]

There are presently around $28,855 million, or 90.40% of A stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of A stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,750,096, which is approximately -2.112% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,568,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.62 billion in A stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.56 billion in A stock with ownership of nearly 0.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agilent Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 341 institutional holders increased their position in Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE:A] by around 17,099,540 shares. Additionally, 320 investors decreased positions by around 16,276,308 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 237,059,182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,435,030 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. A stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,596,854 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 5,321,576 shares during the same period.