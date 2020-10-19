AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] Stock trading around $1.89 per share: What’s Next?

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ACRX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.50% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.53%. The company report on September 29, 2020 that AcelRx to Host Virtual KOL Event on Perioperative Use of DSUVIA®.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), (AcelRx), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced it will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event on the perioperative use of DSUVIA, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 12 pm ET (9 am PT).

The event will feature discussions and data presentations from two separate studies on the perioperative administration of DSUVIA with Dr. Christian Tvetenstrand, Chairman of Surgery and Director of Trauma, United Health Services Wilson Medical Center, New York, and Dr. Koth Cassavaugh, Director of Pharmacy, Auburn Community Hospital.

Over the last 12 months, ACRX stock dropped by -14.48%. The average equity rating for ACRX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $151.69 million, with 90.32 million shares outstanding and 88.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, ACRX stock reached a trading volume of 2111738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $7 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2019, representing the official price target for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.48.

ACRX Stock Performance Analysis:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.53. With this latest performance, ACRX shares gained by 37.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.69 for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3971, while it was recorded at 1.8740 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3963 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2368.06 and a Gross Margin at -197.34. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2325.91.

Return on Total Capital for ACRX is now -56.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.73. Additionally, ACRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 151.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 133.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] managed to generate an average of -$537,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

ACRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACRX.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33 million, or 20.00% of ACRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,509,735, which is approximately -2.651% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,722,340 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.04 million in ACRX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.37 million in ACRX stock with ownership of nearly 8.559% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ACRX] by around 1,448,000 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,496,241 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 13,642,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,586,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACRX stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 419,085 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 49,213 shares during the same period.