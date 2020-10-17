why Welltower Inc. [WELL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $55.00

Welltower Inc. [NYSE: WELL] gained 2.19% on the last trading session, reaching $55.05 price per share at the time. The company report on October 13, 2020 that Welltower Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) today announced that it will release third quarter 2020 financial results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. The Company’s earnings release will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website.

Investors and other interested parties may access the conference call in the following ways:.

Welltower Inc. represents 417.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.34 billion with the latest information. WELL stock price has been found in the range of $53.24 to $55.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, WELL reached a trading volume of 2287905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Welltower Inc. [WELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WELL shares is $55.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Welltower Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Welltower Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on WELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Welltower Inc. is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for WELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for WELL in the course of the last twelve months was 132.19.

Trading performance analysis for WELL stock

Welltower Inc. [WELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.79. With this latest performance, WELL shares dropped by -8.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.67 for Welltower Inc. [WELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.81, while it was recorded at 55.07 for the last single week of trading, and 59.01 for the last 200 days.

Welltower Inc. [WELL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Welltower Inc. [WELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.79 and a Gross Margin at +27.42. Welltower Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.46.

Return on Total Capital for WELL is now 2.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Welltower Inc. [WELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.02. Additionally, WELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Welltower Inc. [WELL] managed to generate an average of $1,093,433 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Welltower Inc. [WELL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Welltower Inc. posted 1.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 208.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Welltower Inc. go to 13.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Welltower Inc. [WELL]

There are presently around $20,978 million, or 91.90% of WELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,679,268, which is approximately -0.556% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,927,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.25 billion in WELL stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.9 billion in WELL stock with ownership of nearly 0.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Welltower Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 315 institutional holders increased their position in Welltower Inc. [NYSE:WELL] by around 44,350,251 shares. Additionally, 416 investors decreased positions by around 34,940,272 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 301,784,772 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 381,075,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WELL stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,363,537 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 3,146,278 shares during the same period.