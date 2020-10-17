V.F. Corporation [VFC] Stock trading around $77.74 per share: What’s Next?

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] closed the trading session at $77.74 on 10/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $75.29, while the highest price level was $78.19. The company report on October 15, 2020 that VF Corporation Named One of America’s Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital.

The Forbes JUST 100 recognizes companies doing right by all their stakeholders – workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders – as defined by the American public.

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC), a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories, today announced that it was named one of America’s Most JUST Companies for its commitment to serving its workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.99 percent and weekly performance of -0.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 35.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, VFC reached to a volume of 2023595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $69.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $88, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on VFC stock. On August 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VFC shares from 65 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.23.

VFC stock trade performance evaluation

V.F. Corporation [VFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.75. With this latest performance, VFC shares gained by 1.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.45 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.12, while it was recorded at 77.16 for the last single week of trading, and 67.35 for the last 200 days.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.44 and a Gross Margin at +54.64. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.99.

Return on Total Capital for VFC is now 15.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.22. Additionally, VFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] managed to generate an average of $13,107 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for V.F. Corporation [VFC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, V.F. Corporation posted 1.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 4.05%.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,735 million, or 79.70% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 79,436,314, which is approximately 0.01% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,730,209 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.16 billion in VFC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.94 billion in VFC stock with ownership of nearly 12.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 384 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 22,844,646 shares. Additionally, 420 investors decreased positions by around 22,550,787 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 298,502,956 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 343,898,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,063,531 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 1,537,552 shares during the same period.