Tiffany & Co. [TIF] is -8.95% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tiffany & Co. [NYSE: TIF] gained 2.21% or 2.63 points to close at $121.69 with a heavy trading volume of 2206734 shares. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Tiffany Reports Strong Preliminary Sales and Operating Results for August and September.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) today announced preliminary sales and operating earnings for August and September 2020 (the “two-month period”).

Worldwide net sales for the two-month period declined slightly from the comparable period in 2019 and operating earnings, inclusive of transaction-related expenses, increased approximately 25% from the comparable 2019 period. Positive sales trends are continuing in October. Globally, e-commerce sales continued to show strong growth, nearly doubling in the two-month period from the comparable period in 2019 and representing 13% of total net sales year-to-date through September 30. E-Commerce sales have historically represented approximately 6% of total net sales. Sales in Mainland China remained extremely strong and the Tiffany T1 line, the Company’s newest gold and gold with diamonds jewelry collection, continued its strong performance during the two-month period.

It opened the trading session at $118.76, the shares rose to $121.98 and dropped to $118.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TIF points out that the company has recorded -5.78% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -37.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, TIF reached to a volume of 2206734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tiffany & Co. [TIF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIF shares is $128.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIF stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Tiffany & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Tiffany & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $126, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Perform rating on TIF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tiffany & Co. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.63.

Trading performance analysis for TIF stock

Tiffany & Co. [TIF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.15. With this latest performance, TIF shares gained by 5.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.04 for Tiffany & Co. [TIF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.04, while it was recorded at 119.36 for the last single week of trading, and 125.61 for the last 200 days.

Tiffany & Co. [TIF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tiffany & Co. [TIF] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.52 and a Gross Margin at +62.39. Tiffany & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.23.

Return on Total Capital for TIF is now 15.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tiffany & Co. [TIF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.51. Additionally, TIF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tiffany & Co. [TIF] managed to generate an average of $38,376 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Tiffany & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Tiffany & Co. [TIF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tiffany & Co. posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TIF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tiffany & Co. go to -0.83%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tiffany & Co. [TIF]

There are presently around $11,636 million, or 90.90% of TIF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,837,693, which is approximately -6.011% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,221,380 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 billion in TIF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $578.98 million in TIF stock with ownership of nearly 3.02% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tiffany & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 235 institutional holders increased their position in Tiffany & Co. [NYSE:TIF] by around 14,836,337 shares. Additionally, 281 investors decreased positions by around 18,379,740 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 62,403,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,619,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIF stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,210,972 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 3,077,443 shares during the same period.