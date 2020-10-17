Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] Stock trading around $4.58 per share: What’s Next?

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ORGO] surged by $0.8 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.84 during the day while it closed the day at $4.58. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Reports Preliminary Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today reported preliminary financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results Summary:.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 18.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ORGO stock has inclined by 14.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 42.24% and lost -4.78% year-on date.

The market cap for ORGO stock reached $480.30 million, with 104.72 million shares outstanding and 10.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 115.83K shares, ORGO reached a trading volume of 2304101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]:

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $9 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ORGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

ORGO stock trade performance evaluation

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.65. With this latest performance, ORGO shares gained by 10.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.62 for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.05, while it was recorded at 4.03 for the last single week of trading, and 3.94 for the last 200 days.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.29 and a Gross Margin at +67.29. Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.50.

Return on Total Capital for ORGO is now -22.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.63. Additionally, ORGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 164.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] managed to generate an average of -$48,448 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.36.Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORGO.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20 million, or 27.90% of ORGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,062,383, which is approximately 63.171% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; PROSIGHT MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 535,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.45 million in ORGO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.69 million in ORGO stock with ownership of nearly 52.109% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ORGO] by around 1,041,101 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 511,711 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,826,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,379,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORGO stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,915 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 296,119 shares during the same period.