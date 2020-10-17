Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] Is Currently 0.82 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE: HTA] jumped around 0.21 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $25.91 at the close of the session, up 0.82%. The company report on October 14, 2020 that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Dates to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA), the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, announced today that on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 after the market closes, HTA will report its financial results for the three months ending September 30, 2020.

The Company also plans to host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review its financial performance and operating results for the three months ending September 30, 2020.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stock is now -14.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HTA Stock saw the intraday high of $26.20 and lowest of $25.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.22, which means current price is +25.72% above from all time high which was touched on 03/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, HTA reached a trading volume of 2227504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTA shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stock. On January 07, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HTA shares from 33 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for HTA in the course of the last twelve months was 105.95.

How has HTA stock performed recently?

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, HTA shares dropped by -2.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.36 for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.05, while it was recorded at 26.00 for the last single week of trading, and 27.28 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.46 and a Gross Margin at +27.82. Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.38.

Return on Total Capital for HTA is now 0.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.80. Additionally, HTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] managed to generate an average of $99,518 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings analysis for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Healthcare Trust of America Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTA.

Insider trade positions for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]

There are presently around $5,661 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,838,296, which is approximately 2.053% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,320,534 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $422.87 million in HTA stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $373.07 million in HTA stock with ownership of nearly -4.083% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE:HTA] by around 27,253,992 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 27,565,585 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 163,653,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,473,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTA stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,087,485 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,111,355 shares during the same period.