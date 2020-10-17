Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR] fell -32.01% so far this year. What now?

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: EIGR] traded at a high on 10/15/20, posting a 17.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.13. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Announces Positive Results of Investigator Sponsored Randomized Controlled Trial at University of Toronto with Peginterferon Lambda in Outpatients with Mild to Moderate COVID-19.

– Lambda significantly accelerated viral decline.

– Viral clearance highly correlated with baseline viral loads.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2393136 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 7.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.64%.

The market cap for EIGR stock reached $305.01 million, with 25.50 million shares outstanding and 23.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 477.41K shares, EIGR reached a trading volume of 2393136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR]?

Citigroup have made an estimate for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2019, representing the official price target for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while B. Riley FBR Inc. analysts kept a Buy rating on EIGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.69 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02.

How has EIGR stock performed recently?

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.88. With this latest performance, EIGR shares gained by 0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EIGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.47 for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.15, while it was recorded at 8.76 for the last single week of trading, and 10.17 for the last 200 days.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for EIGR is now -76.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -114.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.09. Additionally, EIGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR] managed to generate an average of -$2,927,167 per employee.Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Earnings analysis for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EIGR.

Insider trade positions for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR]

There are presently around $215 million, or 75.10% of EIGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EIGR stocks are: 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,156,839, which is approximately 5.727% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,967,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.93 million in EIGR stocks shares; and VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $18.14 million in EIGR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:EIGR] by around 3,419,946 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 1,561,890 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 16,215,170 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,197,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EIGR stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 784,299 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 971,654 shares during the same period.