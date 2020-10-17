Crocs Inc. [CROX] Revenue clocked in at $1.19 billion, up 21.99% YTD: What’s Next?

Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ: CROX] closed the trading session at $51.10 on 10/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $47.425, while the highest price level was $51.47. The company report on October 7, 2020 that Just Drop It Already: Crocs and Justin Bieber Turn Up for the Biggest Croctober Launch to Date.

Grammy Award®-Winning Superstar and Long-Time Brand Fan Unveils Crocs x Justin Bieber with drew Classic Clog Set to Launch on October 13th.

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a global leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men and children, today announced a first-ever collaboration with Grammy Award®-winning global superstar Justin Bieber. The Crocs X Justin Bieber with drew Classic Clog pulls inspiration from the signature yellow of Bieber’s personal clothing brand, drew house, and includes eight custom Jibbitz™ charms designed to match his good vibes and laid-back style.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.99 percent and weekly performance of 8.61 percent. The stock has been moved at 120.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 47.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, CROX reached to a volume of 2214114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Crocs Inc. [CROX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CROX shares is $48.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CROX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Crocs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $50 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Crocs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on CROX stock. On July 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CROX shares from 40 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crocs Inc. is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CROX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for CROX in the course of the last twelve months was 50.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

CROX stock trade performance evaluation

Crocs Inc. [CROX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.61. With this latest performance, CROX shares gained by 16.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CROX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.47 for Crocs Inc. [CROX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.14, while it was recorded at 48.97 for the last single week of trading, and 33.21 for the last 200 days.

Crocs Inc. [CROX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crocs Inc. [CROX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.44 and a Gross Margin at +48.59. Crocs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.71.

Return on Total Capital for CROX is now 32.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 84.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crocs Inc. [CROX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 298.50. Additionally, CROX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 261.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crocs Inc. [CROX] managed to generate an average of $31,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.04.Crocs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Crocs Inc. [CROX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crocs Inc. posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CROX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crocs Inc. go to 10.00%.

Crocs Inc. [CROX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,393 million, or 99.57% of CROX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CROX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,419,134, which is approximately 3.537% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,881,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $351.63 million in CROX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $245.92 million in CROX stock with ownership of nearly 153.228% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crocs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ:CROX] by around 13,456,920 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 10,153,677 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 42,779,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,390,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CROX stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,211,906 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,945,262 shares during the same period.