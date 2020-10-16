Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] is -37.09% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ZYNE] price surged by 6.44 percent to reach at $0.23. The company report on October 16, 2020 that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Presents Data Supporting FMR1 Methylation Status as a Correlate to Fragile X Syndrome Severity at the Virtual Joint 16th International Child Neurology Congress (ICNC) & 49th Annual Child Neurology Society (CNS) Meeting.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, is presenting a poster describing data from the CONNECT-FX (Clinical study Of CaNNabidiol (CBD) in ChildrEn and AdolesCenTs with Fragile X) trial describing the role of FMR1 methylation status in children and adolescents with Fragile X syndrome (FXS) as a correlate to disease severity and as a prognostic biomarker. These data are being presented at the virtual Joint 16th International Child Neurology Congress (ICNC) & 49th Annual Child Neurology Society (CNS) Meeting. These data will also be presented as an oral presentation during the “Research Pipeline: New Findings on Diagnostic and Therapeutics” session of the virtual American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP) 2020 Annual Meeting on Friday, October 23rd, 2020.

A copy of the poster entitled, “ZYN002 Cannabidiol Transdermal Gel in Children and Adolescents With Fragile X Syndrome: Role of Methylation Status as a Correlate to Disease Severity and as a Prognostic Biomarker” is available on the Zynerba corporate website at http://zynerba.com/publications/.

A sum of 3461958 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 556.16K shares. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $4.46 and dropped to a low of $3.40 until finishing in the latest session at $3.80.

The average equity rating for ZYNE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]:

Needham have made an estimate for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 31, 2019, representing the official price target for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on ZYNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68.

ZYNE Stock Performance Analysis:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.26. With this latest performance, ZYNE shares gained by 7.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZYNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.33 for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.66, while it was recorded at 3.66 for the last single week of trading, and 4.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ZYNE is now -51.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.47. Additionally, ZYNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] managed to generate an average of -$1,176,557 per employee.Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

ZYNE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 84.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZYNE.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29 million, or 27.20% of ZYNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZYNE stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 1,241,596, which is approximately 2.77% of the company’s market cap and around 12.32% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 944,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.59 million in ZYNE stocks shares; and IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $2.46 million in ZYNE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ZYNE] by around 2,218,163 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 3,773,131 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,610,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,602,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZYNE stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,765,330 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 952,230 shares during the same period.