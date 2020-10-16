Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB] Stock trading around $1.67 per share: What’s Next?

Yunhong CTI Ltd. [NASDAQ: CTIB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.83% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.73%. The company report on June 10, 2020 that Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Changes to Board of Directors.

Two New Independent Directors, Ms. Wan Zhang and Ms. Yaping Zhang, have Joined Board.

Two Long-Serving Directors Retire .

Over the last 12 months, CTIB stock dropped by -13.02%.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.40 million, with 4.35 million shares outstanding and 2.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 283.46K shares, CTIB stock reached a trading volume of 2621650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yunhong CTI Ltd. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTIB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24.

CTIB Stock Performance Analysis:

Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.73. With this latest performance, CTIB shares gained by 18.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTIB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.57 for Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6853, while it was recorded at 1.7293 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6711 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yunhong CTI Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.08 and a Gross Margin at +15.59. Yunhong CTI Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.65.

Return on Total Capital for CTIB is now -3.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,065.19. Additionally, CTIB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB] managed to generate an average of -$10,300 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.Yunhong CTI Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CTIB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTIB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yunhong CTI Ltd. go to 30.00%.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.50% of CTIB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTIB stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 49,300, which is approximately 190% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 10,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18000.0 in CTIB stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $17000.0 in CTIB stock with ownership of nearly 261.763% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yunhong CTI Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Yunhong CTI Ltd. [NASDAQ:CTIB] by around 51,333 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 22,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTIB stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,497 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.